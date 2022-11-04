Amazon Fire HD 10 is 50% off

Black Friday might still be several weeks away but that isn’t stopping Amazon from offering some nice discounts on several of its products. Take for instance the Fire HD tablets which have their price slashed to almost half. As LaptopMag reported, the Fire HD 10 is right now available for just $74.99, which is half of the usual $149 price tag. That clearly is the lowest it has ever been for the Fire tablet variant. You probably couldn’t have asked for anything better than this, a high-quality 10-inch tablet for just $75.

Apart from its size, there is a lot going for the tablet. That includes an octa-core CPU that is coupled to 3 gigs of memory along with 32 GB of storage, the latter being further expandable using microSD cards. That allows for excellent performance, enough to support decent levels of gameplaying, besides playing back videos or music files. On the whole, the Tab 10 can be an excellent media consumption device while also letting you read e-books or listen to audiobooks.

The tablet’s ability to sustain operations for up to 12 hours is also a huge positive, not to mention, the Full HD display that can make things come alive. Another of the Fire Tab 10 tablet’s positive qualities is its support for Alexa voice assistant. This ensures many of the tablet’s features can be controlled via voice commands. That includes launching apps, playing or pausing music or video playback, setting alarms, and so on.

So, those who are looking to buy a decent tablet and might have been looking forward to some nice Black Friday deals, they have it already. Black Friday 2022 is on Nov. 25 but thanks to Amazon, you won’t have to wait that long.

Among other such lucrative deals on the Fire tablet range, there is the Fire HD 10 Plus which offers twice the memory and wireless charging feature. It has a nice soft touch build as well and is currently retailing for $104.

Then there is the Fire HD 8 which offers a quad-core processor and a battery that lasts an entire day, all for a nice $45. Similarly, there is the Fire HD 8 Plus that has all the niceties as that of the HD 8 but with a larger 3 GB RAM. At $54, it’s another bargain of an offer.

For those looking for something smaller, there is the Fire 7 device that comes with a 2 GHz quad-core processor, 16 GB of native storage that is further expandable via microSD cards, and a battery that is claimed to last 10 hours. At $41, that is definitely something to look out for.

Then there is something for the kids too, which includes the Fire 8 Pro Kids Edition which is right now selling for a huge $70 discount. That makes it priced at just $69. That’s a bargain for a kid’s tablet suitable for children above 6 years old.

Lastly, there is the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition which is selling for $119 which is $80 less than the usual cost.