Amazon offering steep discounts on several Fire tablets

One of the biggest selling points of the Amazon Fire tablet range, apart from decent levels of performance, of course, has been its affordability. The product line also benefits from discounts and offers that are made available during different times of the year, something that takes on greater proportions during the Holidays.

Take for instance the latest Amazon Fire 7 which is now selling for a mere $39.99. That perhaps is the lowest you will ever get for a good quality tablet device that boasts decent levels of performance as well as battery life. It can be great for watching movies, playing light games, listening to music, reading e-books, listening to audiobooks, and so on. It comes in various attractive shades as well. At $40, it’s a steal deal at best. The tablet otherwise sells for $59.99.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids – 2022 edition – is another nice tablet option that is more up-market than the entry-level Fire 7. The Fire HD 8 Kids comes with a larger and higher resolution display, a more powerful processor as well as a bigger battery. The Kid’s version is the same as the standard offering but comes with a more colorful cover as well as extra claddings for added protection. At $79.99, you perhaps will not have anything better than this considering that the tablet otherwise sells for $149.99.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 (32 GB) is another great tablet that the retailer is now providing at a discounted rate. It is now available for just $74.99, down from its original price of $149.99. The tablet also should not require any introduction, given the excellent display it comes with as well as a battery that lasts more than a day. Performance too can be considered adequate and par for the course. The only catch is that it is the 2021 edition of the Fire HD 10 that the discount applies to.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro too is being discounted and is currently available for $119.99, which is considerably less than the $199.99 that it otherwise sells for. The Pro model should suit slightly older kids though here again, it is the 2021 model that is on sale. Further, the above price applies to the 32 GB version of the tablet.

Other freebies that come bundled with the Kindle Fire Kids’ tablet include free access to Amazon Kids+ program for a year along with a two-year worry-free warranty. So, if you have been looking for a tablet, the Amazon Fire device can be a great option, more so when you have the chance to buy one at discounted rates.

