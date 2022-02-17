Android 13 tablets and smartphones will be able to run Windows 11

The Pixel 6 is in the news, and that is not because it is running the Android 13 Developer Preview but for running the Microsoft Windows 11 OS. This has been possible thanks to a new virtualization tech – Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) – employed that makes it possible to run virtual machines. Web developer kdrag0n made good use of it and managed to run the latest Windows version on the Pixel 6 smartphone, which means it’s going to be possible to run Windows 11 on Android smartphone or tablet devices in the future.
Kdrag0n also tweeted a demo of Windows 11 running on the Pixel 6 phone. That included a few screenshots as well as a short video. Among the things shown included the task manager and the web browser which, as TechSpot revealed seemed functional as well. That is not all as the guys also got to run Doom as well, which they played using a physical keyboard connected to the Pixel 6 phone.
And here’s Windows 11 as a VM on Pixel 6 https://t.co/0557SfeJtN pic.twitter.com/v7OIcWC3Ab
— Danny Lin (@kdrag0n) February 13, 2022
All of this makes for an interesting development considering that Microsoft too had earlier attempted the same, running Android app in a Windows environment. Now, it’s Google’s turn to do the same, enabling Windows 11 to run on the Android platform. All of this is made possible via the virtualization technique which enables an OS to run on top of another. As ReviewGeek pointed out, Google achieved the feat using a protected kernel virtualization mechanism or pKVM and the Chromebook crosvm manager to standardize virtualization throughout Android.
The full release of Android 13 is expected later this year. While we await that, there already are many who have questioned the benefits of the same. However, as Mishaal Rahman of Esper stated, running Android on Android can be an excellent security feature during data compilation. The same also applies to instances of Windows 11 running on Android which, according to Rahman can be used to enhance user security.
