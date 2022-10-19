Apple launches new M2-powered iPad Pro and base iPad

Apple quietly launched two new iPad models, the base iPad, and a new iPad Pro both of which do not break new grounds with their design or features but come with upgraded internals. The biggest change coming to the iPad Pro is the inclusion of the new M2 chip which Apple said will allow for 15 percent faster processing power while GPU performance will see an even higher increment of 35 percent over the M1 processor. Apple said the enhanced processing power will make the new iPad Pro a true multitasking device capable of powering editing of images and videos or allowing designers to process complex 3D object rendering with elan.

Another nice feature of the new iPad Pro is the hover feature wherein it is able to detect the Apple Pencil even when it is up to 12 mm above the surface. This way, users will be able to create a preview before actually drawing or writing the same, something that should lead to fewer editing jobs and hence allow for enhanced productivity and efficiency.

Coming to the base iPad model, it is now the A14 Bionic chip powering the tablet thereby allowing for improvements in CPU and GPU performance significantly. Apart from the processor upgrade, another huge change introduced to the iPad includes the placement of the front-facing cam in the landscape position. Apple said this is a first for any iPad device ever, something that should allow for better group conversations during video chats or photography. Specifically, it is a 12 MP camera having a 122-degree field of view to be found on the new iPad. The Touch ID has also been shifted to the top. The year 2022 iPad will come in exciting shades of blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

Coming to the price, the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 for the Wi-Fi-only model while the cellular version starts at $999. The iPad Pro with the 12.9-inch display starts at $1,099 while the cellular counterpart of the same will start at $1,299. The base iPad starts at $449 for the Wi-Fi-only model while the cellular model starts at $599. Pre-orders are currently being accepted while shipment starts October 26.