AT&T amiGO Jr. Tab for kids with extensive parental controls launched

AT&T has introduced a new tablet device which it has named amiGO Jr. Tab. The tablet is primarily aimed at the kids and is designed accordingly, with plenty of cladding all around along with what can be considered a holder at the top right corner. It also comes with a special Eye Care mode for filtering out harmful blue light. The key aspect of the tablet, according to AT&T is that it provides parents complete control over how their wards make good of the device.

This is achieved using the accompanying amiGO app that the tablet comes pre-installed with. The app is designed to allow parents to have full control over almost all aspects of the tablet’s usage by the kids. That includes the ability to set parameters for safe browsing, location monitoring, setting playtime limits, and so on. Further, the kids will be able to make voice or video calls only with contacts that the parents have approved.

All of this ensures parents are able to keep a tab on what their kids are up to with the amiGO Jr. Tab using the amiGOapp installed on their own devices. That is not all as the tablet also comes pre-loaded with a suite of apps that have been specially curated by the teachers and experts. Such apps which can be videos or gaming apps are aimed at promoting education, and entertainment, as well as stoking curiosity in the young minds.

AT&T also stated they have collaborated with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) in creating tools and services that are kid-friendly. It also stated the amiGO Jr. Tab is designed and developed keeping in mind parents’ concerns regarding the usage of digital devices by their kids. For instance, 62 percent of parents said they are worried their kids might access inappropriate content or develop behavioral issues when provided with devices such as tablets.

Further, 80 percent of the parents said they would be more comfortable providing their kids with a tablet if it had an extensive parental control feature. AT&T feels its amiGO Jr. Tab could be just what the parents have been looking for. The AT&T amiGO Jr. Tab is available to buy from select stores across the US for $165.99 and can seamlessly connect to the AT&T network for data connectivity.