Blackview Tab 11 SE now available internationally, starts at $250

Blackview has a new tablet to offer overseas buyers in the form of the Blackview Tab 11 SE. The tablet comes across as an entry-level device with modest specs. That includes an octa-core Unisoc T606 CPU and Mali-G57 GPU lying on the other side of the 10.36-inch FHD+ IPS display. There is 8 GB of LPDDR4 memory onboard along with storage options that range from 128 GB to 256 GB. Internal storage is further expandable to 1TB via microSD cards. The display is also Widevine L1-certified, which means it can playback videos at the highest possible resolution, thereby making it a great entertainment device.

Coming to optics, there is the 12 MP IMX258 sensor at the rear while the front gets an 8 MP IMX219 sensor. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi. The tablet is compatible with 4G LTE connections while there is also a USB Type-C port as well for charging and data transfers. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack though. Other features of the Blackview Tab 11 SE include dual speakers and a dual SIM card slot. The tablet runs the company’s Doke OS version 3.0 which is based on Android 12 while a 7680mAh battery is tasked with keeping things moving.

Coming to the price, the Blackview Tab 11 SE starts at $249.99 for the model with 8 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of storage. The tablet is slated to be available via Chinese e-commerce sites starting February 2023 itself. The tablet comes in shades of Blue and Gray.