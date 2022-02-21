The concept of a smart notebook may be unheard of, but those of our fellow e-reader loving comrades are sure to love them. While you don’t get an E Ink display, digital notebooks do have a similar feel and they help reduce your carbon footprint at the same time. The idea behind this nifty invention revolutionizes the concept of a traditional notebook.

Since the writing part of the process uses a somewhat regular pen, you get all the satisfaction of traditional notetaking. So where does the “smart” part come in, you ask? Well, unlike conventional paper, you can wipe smart notebooks with a cloth and keep reusing them. All your handwritten notes and sketches can be scanned with an Android or iOS app and are uploaded to your phone. From there, your files are ready to be shared across devices.

The best part is, most of the best e-notebooks are really affordable. Not only do you help save the planet, but you also earn major savings in the long run.

Rocketbook Dot-Grid Smart Reusable Notebook

The Rocketbook Dot-Grid Smart Notebook measures 8.5 inches x 11 inches, equivalent to the standard letter size. Alternatively, you can opt for the executive 6 inches x 8.8 inches size variant. You get a beautiful spiral-bound book with 32 pages inside. Each page can be wiped clean with a microfiber cloth that comes with the smart notebook, along with one Pilot Frixion Pen as well.

Once you’re done jotting away, you can whip out your smartphone and scan the page with the Android and iOS app. Rocketbook offers extensive integration with cloud services and apps such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, and email apps. Get one today for a cheerfully cheap $27 at Amazon.

THINKERS Smart Notebook

Just like the Rocketbook Dot-Grid, the THINKERS Smart Notebook also has dotted grids on all of its 256 pages. The THINKERS note is a little smaller, measuring 6.5 inches x 8.67 inches. The 120 GSM pages have bright yellow edges that make the notebook pop. You can use any pen or pencil on this, but the drawback is that you can’t reuse the pages.

THINKERS uses recycled materials, plant-based products, and FSC Certified paper to make the note environmentally friendly. And of course, you get a companion app for your phone so you can scan and keep digital copies of all your notes. The THINKERS Smart Notebook will cost you $29.95 at Amazon.

Rocketbook Orbit Smart Legal Pad

Rocketbook dominates the smart reusable notebook market with its neatly designed and functional offerings. If you’re looking for a different form factor, the Rocketbook Orbit assumes the shape of a legal pad. You can grab the Rocketbook Orbit in four different colors: Grey, Black, Navy, and Teal. There are two size options too, consisting of the executive and letter sizes.

Enjoy the fantastic app integration brought to you by Rocketbook and backup your scanned documents to the cloud. This set comes with a Pilot Frixion Pen and microfiber cloth too. The larger letter-sized Rocketbook Orbit Smart Legal Pad will set you back $40.52 at Amazon whereas the smaller executive variant is priced at $34.75 at Amazon.

Royole RoWrite 2 Smart Writing Notebook

The Royole RoWrite 2 Smart Writing Notebook isn’t exactly eco-friendly as it requires you to use normal A5 paper. However, it has a phenomenal capture system and unmatched software integration. As a work-around, I’d suggest grabbing 5 sheets of the Cubic Coating Reusable Paper from Amazon for $10.99. Basically, you turn on the RoWrite 2 and place a paper within it. Then, you have to scribble onto the paper with the propriety Digital Stylus Pen.

The Royole RoWrite 2 converts your hand-written notes and sends them to the RoWrite app on your phone. From there, you can edit it, convert it, share it, and do so much more! The RoWrite 2 Smart Writing Notebook’s 710mAh battery needs to be charged via USB-C. You can get this premium note-taking device for $129.99 at Amazon.

HOMESTEC Reusable Smart Notebook

Tight budget preventing you from grabbing one of the other recommendations? Or are you looking to purchase multiple smart notebooks to save some cash? Whatever the reason, the HOMESTEC Reusable Smart Notebook is sure to meet the limits of your constricted spending quota. This ruled notebook offers two alternate versions at the same price, one with ruled pages and another that has a mix of ruled and dotted pages.

The HOMESTEC Reusable Smart Notebook comes in the standard letter size. You get a set of 7 planning pages, 21 lined pages, and 20 dotted pages. Along with the reusable smart notebook itself, HOMESTEC also includes two eraser pens and some sticky notes in the box. The entire package costs $18.98 at Amazon.