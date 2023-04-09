Google Pixel tablet gets FCC certification, reveals inclusion of UWB tech

Google has announced its plans to make a comeback into the tablet market with the release of the Google Pixel Tablet. Several leaks and rumors have already given us an idea of what to expect from the device. Recently, the tablet passed through the FCC’s certification process, which revealed that it will feature UWB technology, Android Authority reported.

The inclusion of UWB (Ultra-Wideband) technology in the upcoming Google Pixel Tablet suggests that the device will have advanced connectivity features. UWB is a wireless communication protocol that operates using radio waves in the frequency range of 3.1 to 10.6 GHz. It allows for high-speed data transfer, low latency, and precise location tracking, making it ideal for a range of applications such as file sharing, device pairing, and indoor navigation.

While the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series already incorporate UWB for use as digital car keys, this feature may not be as practical for the tablet since it is primarily intended for home use with a speaker dock. However, UWB could be utilized for Android’s rumored Tap-to-Transfer system, allowing users to transfer files between devices, much like Apple’s handoff feature. Additionally, UWB could aid in precise location tracking of the Pixel Tablet and potentially enhance Google’s rumored Find My Device Network for locating lost Android devices.

The FCC certification also reveals that the tablet will come with a 12.2-inch display and dual cameras, one on the front and one on the back. The device is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and will likely run on Android 12. There is no official word on the launch date of the Google Pixel Tablet, but it is expected to be released sometime later this year, maybe at the Google I/O 2023 event in May. The device is seen as a direct competitor to Apple’s iPad and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab series, and Google is expected to price it competitively to capture a fair share of the tablet market.