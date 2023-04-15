Google Pixel tablet undergoes hardware changes to include a likely privacy switch now

A recent leak related to the upcoming Pixel Tablet from Google suggests that the company has made some changes to the hardware since it was first announced at I/O 2022 and again at the Pixel 7 event in October. As 9to5Google pointed out, the leak, shared by SnoopyTech, includes two images of the device, one of which shows a hardware toggle switch on the left edge near the top that was not present in any previous images shared by Google. This toggle is likely a privacy switch that can enable or disable the microphone and/or camera since the Pixel Tablet also functions as a Smart Display.

It is interesting to note that the privacy switch appears to be a late addition to the Pixel Tablet’s hardware. However, due to the quality of the leaked images, it is difficult to confirm whether the switch was present in the Facebook Marketplace leak from December 2022. Looking at the Tablet from the rear, we can also see two long speaker cutouts on the left edge, which are replicated on the other side that has a centered USB-C port. The power button/fingerprint reader and volume rocker are located at the top of the Tablet, while something previously unnoticed can be seen at the bottom, which was present in previous imagery shared by Google.

It will be interesting to see how Google markets and positions the Pixel Tablet in the crowded tablet market, especially with the privacy switch and possible keyboard accessory connection points. The premium nanoceramic finish is also a unique feature that could set it apart from other tablets in terms of design and feel. As we approach the launch in 2023, more information will likely become available regarding specs, pricing, and availability.