Google Play Store is putting a priority on tablets with new makeover

Google has already made it known they are getting its act together with its tablet strategy. That includes developing AndroidL which happens to be a version of Android OS specially optimized for operation in a tablet environment. While the company has also teased the Pixel Tablet in between, the company has dropped enough hints of it working on redesigning the Play Store layout as well that would be able to make the most of the extra screen real estate that a tablet has to offer. As Android Police revealed, the app store with enhanced features and looks is going to be available on large screen devices such as tablets, e-notes running Android, foldable devices, and Chromebooks.

According to information currently available, the new redesigned Play Store which Google has termed having a ‘content first approach’ is going to be available in 2023. The Mountain View company has also revealed a single image detailing the changes to be expected in the app store. Users will have information such as descriptions, screenshots, and videos detailing the app that have been taken straight from the Apps and Games home screens. This apart, there is a dedicated Kids section as well as has been revealed at the bottom of the left sidebar along with links to other sections such as Games, Apps, Books, and Offers.

This way, things are expected to be markedly better for large screen devices given how the app store in its present form is largely geared for use on smartphones. Google however has said all of the changes being introduced are merely visual and that the the algorithm used to promote the app remains the same. Google is also providing developers with tips on ways to better uphold their creations. That includes taking varied screenshots of the app depicting their performance on all the device types that the app is compliant with. Google is also stressing on letting the images to speak for the apps and games rather than using words and texts to describe the various aspects and capabilities of it.

Meanwhile, Google is also recommending ChromeOS app developers to upload screenshots in the 16:9 format having a max resolution of 1080 x 7960 pixels. This could also point to the sort of display tech that upcoming Chromebook devices are expected to come with.

More details on the upcoming Google Play Store makeover are expected soon. Stay tuned.