Hanvon 1001 is an E-Reader/ E Ink tablet running Android 11

Close on the heels of Huawei MatePad Paper getting launched, here are reports of another E Ink tablet emerging from China. It’s the Hanvon Handwriting Electronic Paper 1001 which comes with a 10.3-inch electronic paper display. The device can function as an e-reader and can be used for reading e-books or listening to audiobooks. Further, the same can function as an Android tablet as well can be used to download and install suitable apps for various tasks. It happens to be the first e ink tablet to run Android 11.

Hanvon said the device features a new processor specially developed for the device which has led to a 30 percent speed enhancement compared to previous models while files open 15 percent faster. More importantly, the screen refresh rate has increased by 116 percent, something that is perceptible during page turns, web browsing, or other functionalities.

Among the other positives of the Hanvon 1001 include its ability to support attachment with external devices such as the mouse or the keyboard via Bluetooth. Besides, it supports pen input with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity while line width is adjustable from 1 to 20. Hanvon said the passive electromagnetic pen does not need to be charged separately.

Another cool feature of the device is its ability to transcribe spoken words to texts in real-time. This helps in having a written account of meeting proceedings without having to manually type a draft of the same. Similarly, there is the handwriting to text feature as well which can translate what has been written into texts easily. Hanvon said the device supports recording, transcription, and handwriting simultaneously. Further, users will also be able to share what they have on their screen via casting in a single click.

The Hanvon 1001 will also allow editing of PDF files while the integrated OCR recognition feature supports extraction of texts or annotation of images within a PDF file. This can be a boon for students as well as for those in the design or engineering stream. The device otherwise supports Hanvon’s app as well as the Google Play Store. The device comes preloaded with scores of books though one can always install the app of their choice to read or listen to the content of their wish.

All of this helps in making the Hanvon 1001 aid in productivity in an office environment just as effortlessly as it can function as an e-reader device for reading or listening to digital content.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.