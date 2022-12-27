Hanvon N10 Max with 13.3-inch E Ink display launched

After launching the N10 Mini and N10 E Ink tablet devices, Hanvon has now introduced the N10 Max featuring a 13.3-inch E Ink display. Hanvon said the N10 Max comes with a flexible screen micro-suspension design which makes the surface have a soft and elastic feel to it. This, the company said, will add to the writing pleasure as it mimics the feel you have when writing on a thick sheet of paper. Hanvon said this makes for a more natural writing experience compared to what you have while writing on a plastic or glass surface that can be slippery at times.

Hanvon further stated the 13.3-inch display of the N10 Max does not emit harmful blue light. The A4-sized display area is also 40 percent more than N10 which comes with a 10.3-inch E Ink display. The display is also backed by the company’s proprietary 16-level grayscale algorithm which simulates a 256-level grayscale display. Accompanying the N10 Max is the company’s very own wireless passive electromagnetic pen that does not need to be charged separately. The pen which sports a nice shade of darkish purple offers support for 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and comes with two integrated replacement refills.

The N10 Max otherwise features a 1.8 GHz quad-core RK3566 processor coupled to a massive 8 gigs of LPDDR4X memory and 128 GB of storage, which puts it in the notebook category. There is support for adding external storage as well if the need arises. The e-note device runs Android 11 and comes with a massive 4000 mAh battery. Connectivity options it supports include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi while there also is a USB Type-C port as well. There are dual speakers and a mic onboard too. In spite of its size, the e-note is quite slim at just 6.6mm while weighing just 480 grams. Even the Kindle Scribe with its 10.2-inch display weighs 433 grams.

Apart from the impressive hardware specs, the Hanvon N10 Max also comes with some nice software features as well. Those include a voice transcription feature in real-time which supports handwriting, transcription, and recording. Equipped with the company’s latest generation analysis core, the e-note offers an optimum reading experience covering more than ten of the most common document formats. Those include the likes of PDF, ePUB, TXT, PDF, EPUB, MOBI, and so on. The company also added even more complex PDF files that will open and turn faster.

Also, with that much screen real estate on spare, it is all but natural the device supports a split-screen note-taking feature with simultaneous support for note-taking and reading. The e-note also comes with free and unlimited access to the company’s OCR tech developed in-house and which it claims can accurately and quickly recognize PDF or handwritten notes into editable texts. Plus, those can easily be shared as well.

Another cool feature of the device is the Reference News feature that it comes integrated with and offers a customized collection of newspaper articles that are updated at 8 in the morning every day. Plus, there is a reading module that supports the English language, apart from Mandarin and Cantonese, and offers several customization options such as the choice of male or female voice, volume and speech rate adjustment, and so on.

The Hanvon N10 Max is currently on pre-order via JingDong for an introductory price of 5,680 yuan. The e-note otherwise is priced at 5,880 yuan.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.