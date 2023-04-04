Here is your chance to snap up a Fire 7 Kids tablet for as low as $60

Tablet devices can be great for keeping the kids engaged for a while as long as you are keeping a watch on what they are up to with the device. After all, there are a lot of fun things that can be done with a tablet. Those can be like drawing, reading e-books or comics, playing games, watching movies, listening to music or audiobooks, and so on. That’s plenty of things to do with a tablet device though apart from these, a tablet can be a great learning aid as well. No wonder, demand for tablet devices peaked during the pandemic when it proved to be indispensable for work, play, and learning.

To top off all the good things that a tablet device stands for, Amazon just provided a good reason to opt for one – the Fire 7 Kids Tablet is right now selling for a cool $59.99. That is almost half of the regular price of $109.99. Being kid-friendly, the tablet comes with heavy claddings on all sides to ensure those remain safe in the hands of the little ones. The tablet otherwise is the same as the regular Fire 7 from the hardware point of view though things are markedly different when it comes to the underlying software.

For there are enough controls included to let the parent ensure the kids only have access to stuff that they feel is safe for their kids. This is achieved via the Parent Dashboard which includes filters that the parent can set for the various content types that the kids are likely to be exposed to using the device. Apart from that, the Fire 7 Tablet also comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee that pledges to replace the device entirely if it breaks down. Plus, there is also the one-year free subscription to Amazon Kids+ that comes bundled with the tablet. Once the free period is over, there is going to be the usual monthly $4.99 fee that be applicable every month.