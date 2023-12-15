Huawei MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition with 144 Hz paper texture display launched

Close on the heels of the international debut of the MatePad Pro 13.2, Huawei has now come up with the new innovative MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition which boasts of a more paper-like display quality, GSMArena reported. At its core, the MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition shares quite a few similarities with its predecessor, the standard MatePad Air. That includes the Snapdragon 888 chipset and an Adreno 660 GPU that promises a seamless and powerful performance.

However, one of the biggest USPs of the MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition is undoubtedly its display. True to its name, Huawei has introduced a paper-like texture, elevating the user viewing experience to new heights. Drawing inspiration from the MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition, Huawei employs “unique micro-vibration and damping” to emulate the tactile sensations of pen on paper. This feature comes to life when using Huawei’s second-generation M-Pencil, adding an extra layer of immersion for users who value the artistry of note-taking and sketching.

The 11.5-inch IPS display operates at 144 Hz while offering a native resolution of 2,800 x 1,840 pixels. This blend of high refresh rates and crisp resolution creates a visual feast for users, whether they are immersed in multimedia content or engaged in productivity tasks. Retaining the impressive 8,300 mAh battery with 40 W charging support, the PaperMatte Edition upholds the audiovisual excellence of its predecessor. The quad speakers and dual camera setup make a return, ensuring a multimedia experience that remains a hallmark of the MatePad series.

The MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition is set to be available in the Eurozone for €649. Included in the package is the tablet with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, along with a Smart Magnetic Keyboard accessory. Notably, for reasons best known to Huawei, it has opted not to include its second-generation M-Pencil in the bundle.