Huawei MatePad SE 10.4 Kids Edition launched for overseas market

Huawei has announced the launch of the MatePad SE 10.4-inch Kids Edition for the overseas market. The new Kid’s version happens to be a further development of the Huawei MatePad SE 10.4 tablet that the Chinese manufacturer introduced last year during the fall. Basically, it is the same from the hardware point of view but with extra claddings and some software-level modifications to make it safe for use by the kids.

Huawei said the claddings are made of food-grade silicone to ensure they are safe and hygienic for kids who are prone to biting or licking stuff. The case with a green shade also comes with a large yellow handle at the rear that is non-removable. The handle also acts as a stand for upright placement of the tablet in landscape mode as well as for hanging or carrying the tablet around. Then there is a built-in recess as well for storing the stylus when not in use. The stylus, on its part, has been specially made for use by children and is a bit small for easy fitment in their palms and fingers.

For specs, there is the Snapdragon 680 CPU and Adreno 610 GPU that make up the core of the tablet and work in tandem with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of ROM. The latter again is further expandable to up to 1 TB via external memory cards. The 10.4-inch display is lit up by 2000 x 1200 pixels. Keeping the lights on is however a rather small 5,100 mAh battery, something that has come to be associated more with smartphones than tablet devices, that too one with a 10-plus inch display. Nonetheless, there also is a 2 MP front and 5 MP rear camera set-up as well. The tablet comes with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 as well as a Type-C port for charging or data transfer roles.

To make the tablet safe for kids to use, the Huawei MatePad SE 10.4 Kids Edition comes with a parental control feature that will let parents pre-set the amount of time they want their kids to use the tablet or the sort of content they should have access to. Apart from this, the tablet also comes pre-installed with kid-specific software which includes ‘Kid’s Corner’, ‘Baby Panda World’, and ‘Azoomee’. The tablet runs Harmony OS 3.

That said, the tablet does not come with any water or dust proof rating, which means care should be taken to prevent exposure to either of these. That is not all as the tablet does not conform to MIL-STD-810 standards, which means while it can stand some amount of torture, it shouldn’t exceed certain levels. Ricing details are yet to be announced.