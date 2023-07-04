Huawei to launch new tablet with soft paper-like display soon

Huawei is set to unveil its latest tablet this month, featuring a gentle and eye-friendly soft light screen, ITHome reported. Leaked information suggests that this tablet, codenamed BTK-W00, obtained the TUV Rheinland non-reflective certification on June 29th. Its predecessor, the Huawei MatePad 11-inch 2023 model with a soft light display, also received this certification.

Over the past two years, there has been a significant surge in demand for tablets that offer a comfortable reading experience for paperless learning. Responding to this trend, Huawei introduced the MatePad 11-inch 2023 model earlier this year, boasting a remarkable “paper-like soft light screen.” This innovative display incorporates anti-glare nano-etching technology, creating countless fine texture structures on the glass surface. This transformation effectively converts harsh mirror reflections into a gentle and diffused light.

Huawei has patented the pioneering “soft light screen” technology. The forthcoming product will utilize Huawei’s high-definition display patent, employing precision design through etching microstructures at the nano-level. These crystal structures, invisible to the naked eye, further enhance the screen’s capability to convert intense reflections into a soft, diffused glow.

Huawei’s official data reveals that the billions of texture structures on the paper-like soft light screen can reduce ambient interference light by an impressive 97 percent, providing users with a comfortable and immersive viewing experience. Moreover, when a stylus glides across the screen’s crystal structures, it generates friction and subtle vibrations, closely resembling the sensation of writing on paper.

The Huawei MatePad 11-inch 2023 model with a soft light display, released in March of this year, achieved remarkable sales and garnered positive reviews. It effectively addressed longstanding issues in the industry, including screen glare and eye fatigue, making it the preferred choice for consumers concerned about eye health and paperless learning.

As expected, Huawei’s upcoming tablet with a soft light screen will feature this cutting-edge technology, complemented by certifications such as the SGS Low Visual Fatigue Gold Certification and the TUV Rheinland non-reflective certification. These endorsements further ensure its exceptional eye-protective capabilities.