Huion Note with Scribo 2 digital stylus will let you draw or write on A5 sheets

Huion has come up with a smart digital solution for those who need to write or draw a lot. It’s the Huion Note which is accompanied by what the company describes as the next-gen digital stylus, the Scribo 2. About the same size as an A5 sheet, the new Huion Note will let you pen down your thoughts, designs, or anything that you’d like to scribble on paper followed by storing the same digitally. That way, the content is immediately available on your PC, smartphone, or tablet that you can share it with others right away.

The Note comes with a premium PU leather cover which allows for superior protection while being skin friendly as well. It is equipped to carry 50 sheets of A5 sized paper which are user replaceable. The Scribo 2 digital stylus offers the same feel as writing on paper and can store all of your moves in the Note’s internal memory. It offers a specific PC Mode or Mobile Mode depending on the device it is connected to. That said, the working area for both remains the same at 186.9 x 140.9mm.

Connectivity is achieved via Bluetooth V5.0, wired connection via USB-C port, and offline mode. The latter will store all of your pen strokes in the internal memory until you connect it to the PC or supporting device. There is a separate LED indicator light for each mode – Blue for Bluetooth, White for Wired connection, and Green for offline mode.

The Huion Note software supports several features such as recording pen strokes, replaying the strokes, editing, time-synced notes, and so on. It also supports merging and splitting the notes that you can save as PDF, JPG, or even Video format. Plus, there also is the special Huion note file format as well that you can make the most of.

Coming to the Scribo 2, the latest generation Scribo stylus works as per the PenTech 3.0 technology and does not need a battery for its operation. It boasts of a water-resistant design thanks to its polycarbonate build with UV coating.

On the whole, the new Huion Note with Scribo 2 stylus is a highly versatile digital note taking device that will let you transfer anything that is written or drawn on the surface to the attached PC, tablet, smartphone, and such. It’s almost tailor-made to suit the requirements of students, teachers, researchers, writers, designers, architects, and artists, to name a few.