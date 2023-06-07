iPadOS 17 brings along a raft of new features designed to make the iPad even better

Apple recently unveiled iPadOS 17, the upcoming major update for the iPad operating system. The new version introduces notable enhancements to features like Stage Manager, Lock Screen customization, and interactive Home Screen widgets. Below are the details of the new features you can expect from iPadOS 17.

Device Compatibility and Release: Which iPad models make the cut

The developer beta version of iPadOS 17 is currently available, while the full public release is scheduled for the fall. iPadOS 17 will be a free software update for the following iPad models:

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation)

5-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation).

Here are all the new features that the iPadOS 17 brings along

Lock Screen Customization:

iPadOS 17 introduces the ability to customize the lock screen, a feature previously available only to iPhone users. Users can now set photo shuffles or Live Photos as the background, customize fonts and colors, and personalize the appearance according to their preferences. The lock screen now also displays Live Activities, allowing users to follow sports scores or track Uber drivers without unlocking the iPad.

Widgets:

In iPadOS 17, widgets can be added to the lock screen, offering more interactive functionality. Unlike the previous version, where tapping on a widget would open the corresponding app, iPadOS 17 allows users to complete tasks directly from the widget itself. For example, the Reminders widget lets users check off tasks without having to open the app.

Stickers and Audio Transcripts in Messages:

Apple has introduced exciting updates to the Messages app in iPadOS 17, similar to those in iOS 17. Users can create stickers, including animated ones based on Live Photos, and easily drop them into message threads. Stickers are conveniently accessible from a drawer located near the keyboard. Additionally, audio messages in Messages are automatically transcribed, providing users with a quick way to understand the content without playing them aloud.

New Health App:

iPadOS 17 brings the Health app to the iPad for the first time. While the iPad may not be primarily associated with health-related activities like the iPhone, its larger screen offers a great platform for viewing health data and trends sourced from other Apple devices.

Enhanced PDF Editing and Collaboration:

iPadOS 17 introduces improved PDF editing capabilities, utilizing machine learning to identify fillable fields and suggesting autofill information from Contacts. The Notes app also receives enhancements, allowing users to annotate PDFs directly within a note. Collaborative editing of PDFs in real-time is supported, making it easier to share and work on documents with others.

Freeform:

Apple’s whiteboard app, Freeform, introduces a new feature called “Follow Along,” allowing users to see exactly what another user is viewing on their screen. Additional tools like watercolors, fountain pens, and shape recognition have also been added.

Productivity in Safari:

Users will now be able to create multiple browsing Profiles in Safari, each with its own history, cookies, and bookmarks. This feature allows for improved productivity by switching between different profiles for work-related and personal browsing. Private Browsing in Safari has also been enhanced, enabling users to lock windows with Face ID/Touch ID and remove cross-site trackers.

Here are some other noteworthy changes introduced in iPadOS 17:

Multiple timers can run concurrently.

Reminders can automatically group related grocery items to simplify shopping.

Maps now supports offline map downloads.

Visual Look Up can identify a wider range of items, including food and laundry symbols.

Siri can be activated by simply saying “Siri” instead of “Hey Siri.”

In terms of external display functionality, iPadOS 17 enhances the user’s control over window position and size when using an iPad with an external display. Additionally, users can now utilize the camera of the external display for FaceTime and conference calls.

Overall, iPadOS 17 brings numerous improvements and exciting new features to enhance the iPad user experience, catering to customization, productivity, communication, health monitoring, and more.