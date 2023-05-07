iReader introduces new SmartOS update, includes several new features

iReader announced they are in the process of rolling out a new version of its SmartOS platform that is going to be applicable to the Smart Air, X2, and S3 e-note and e-reader devices. The update weighs around 222.25 MB and carries version number 1.0.0.128.

The latest SmartOS update also comes with a lot of new features designed to make the iReader devices more user-friendly. For instance, there is going to be a new schedule management system that will allow one-click access to book notes, besides offering new daily to-do settings. The IR-ink typesetting engine and iPointEngine writing engine are getting upgraded while the conversion of recordings to text which includes support editing, modification, and export are all getting updated and enhanced.

Users will also be able to sync their reading progress across multiple devices so that they can start reading on one device and then continue reading on another device from exactly the same point where they had previously left off. To add to the reading experience, users will also be able to import a dictionary of their choice. Apart from this, English typesetting has been further optimized, something that should further add to the pan-world appeal of the iReader devices.

Apart from these changes, the SmartOS platform in its new avatar comes with a new interactive design incorporating a new card design for enhanced user convenience.