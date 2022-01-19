Lenovo 10W tablet with Snapdragon 7c SoC and Windows 11 is aimed at the education segment

Lenovo has come up with a new tablet aimed at the student community, one that is powered by the Snapdragon 7c chipset and runs the Windows 11 OS. The 10W Tablet, as it is named comes with a 10.1-inch Full HD display having 16:10 aspect ratio. The display offers 400 nits of peak brightness and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on top for enhanced protection. In fact, Lenovo is claiming the tablet has a rugged built which it claimed makes the device a great fit for the young generation as well.

The tablet comes with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of eMMC storage on the top model. Power comes from a 30 Whr battery though there is no word yet as to how long it can sustain operations on a single full charge. For optics, there is the 2 MP front shooter and an 8 MP rear camera. There is a detachable keyboard too as is a stylus for enhanced functionality.

Ports onboard include the single USB Type-C port which is a bit of a disappointment as it limits connectivity with external devices. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack though. The tablet alone weighs 573 grams and 1.1 kilos with the keyboard included. Price starts at $329 and is slated to ship in the US around April.

Also, while all of the above points to a decent tablet package at a decent price, what remains to be seen though is how Windows 11 performs in an ARM environment. Traditionally, ARM and Windows haven’t been the best of mates, but Microsoft said they have made enough changes to amend that. As such, it is going to be interesting to see how things have changed on this front. We have also seen Asus introducing a convertible device, powered by Snapdragon processor and running Windows 11 earlier.