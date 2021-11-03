Lenovo launches its first education-oriented tablet, Tianjiao Pad

The Lenovo Tianjiao Pad happens to be the company’s latest attempt at a tablet that is specifically targeted at the student community. In reality, though, the Tianjiao Pad happens to be the Tab P11 Plus tablet that Lenovo had launched in international markets earlier in the year but is being offered as an education-oriented device in China, GizmoChina reported. The tablet comes with a large 7,700 mAh battery which should keep the device operational for long hours. It also supports 20 W fast charging to allow for quick energy refills.

The tablet otherwise is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor that is coupled to 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of native storage. There is a microSD card slot too for further storage expansion. The tablet comes with an 11-inch TDDI LCD display having a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a max brightness rating of 400 nits. The display also comes with TAceV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission, which makes it safe for the eyes. The tablet runs ZUI 13 that is based on Android 11 and comes pre-loaded with a suite of educational apps.

The tablet also boasts of an IP52 rating making it safe from exposure to dust and water. The rear of the tablet comes with a dual-tone finish and is made of plastic and metal. It weighs just 490 grams which makes it extremely convenient and is among the lighter tablet devices in the 11-inch category. The tablet comes in a single shade of Silver White.

For optics, there is the 13 MP primary rear camera with auto-focus and an 8 MP front sensor. Then there is a ToF sensor too at the front to aid in facial recognition. Connectivity options onboard include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Then there are 4 x pogo pins as well that serve as the connection for the keyboard accessory. The tablet also comes with a 4W quad-speaker arrangement with Dolby Atmos as well as dual microphones.

Coming to price, the Tianjiao Pad comes for 1,299 yen and is slated to go on sale in China starting November 10. The same device in the guise of Tab P11 Plus sells in the US for $260.