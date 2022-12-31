Lenovo SmartPaper E Ink tablet leaked

A few leaked images of an upcoming digital note-taking device from Lenovo have appeared online. Named Lenovo SmartPaper, the device is however believed to be the rebranded version of the Lenovo Yoga Paper E Ink tablet that Good e-Reader recently conducted a first look. As the noted leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks) who came up with the images opined, the Lenovo SmartPaper could be the version that would go on sale globally while the Yoga Paper will be meant for sale in China.

What is interesting is that the Yoga branding is missing in the leaked images. That apart, almost everything about the Lenovo SmartPaper seems to have a direct resemblance with the Yoga Paper E Ink tablet. That includes the two-tone finish at the rear as well as the groove on the left ledger that would be housing the pen. The leak only revealed a couple of images and no specifications have been leaked. That however is expected to be the same as that of the Yoga Paper and any changes, if at all, are likely to be only minor at best.

That way, the Lenovo SmartPaper can be expected to come with the same 10.3 inch E INK Carta HD display having 212 PPI resolution. The screen also comes with a front-lit feature that allows for comfortable viewing in almost any lighting conditions. A Rockchip RK3566 processor makes up the core of the device and is coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. Powering the device is a 3,500 mAh battery that should allow for several weeks of run time. The accompanying pen has a latency of 23 ms and 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

It is not known as yet when the Lenovo SmartPaper is slated to go on sale worldwide or what it will cost.