Lenovo Yoga Paper E Ink tablet details revealed

There is some information available on the upcoming Lenovo Yoga Paper E Ink tablet so that we now know it is going to sport a 10.3-inch e-paper display. Besides, the company has also confirmed there is going to be a stylus accompanying the e- note device. The latter bit was almost obvious given that previous images had revealed a prominent slot to host the digital pen. Lenovo also stated the device will come with natural light technology to offer a superior reading and writing experience.

Another area the company said they would be stressing on includes support for syncing content across platforms which includes Android, iOS, PC, and Hongmeng operating systems. This way, the device should appeal to those in the education segment, be it students, teachers, or researchers. It will also have applications in the business segment or in the office environment as well where users will be able to go through texts, make notes, share content with others, and so on.

More details are awaited. Stay tuned.