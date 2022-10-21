Looking to upgrade to the new iPad Pro? Read this first

Apple recently launched a new generation of iPad and iPad Pro devices via a series of press releases, which made a stark contrast to the pomp and grandeur that accompanied the launch of the new iPhone series just weeks back. Maybe that has to do with the very devices they had lined up for launch – the new 2022 base iPad and iPad Pro, both of which lacked any design changes but featured just upgrades to the interior which again can be termed minimalist at best.

So, does that warrant an upgrade to the latest iPad devices? Let’s find out.

The biggest change introduced to the 2022 iPad Pro is the inclusion of the M2 processor. Apple said this will allow for a 15 percent jump in CPU performance, which isn’t an impressive figure by any means and isn’t likely to offer any perceptible difference in performance to casual users. GPU performance though will see an increment of 35 percent, which is nice and is something that you will be able to feel but only if you are a heavy user engaged in a lot of editing jobs of videos or still photos and such.

In other words, you got to be a heavy user to be able to make out how much of a performance enhancement the new gen iPad Pro devices allow for, more so given that there are very few apps that can make the most of the M2 processor to its fullest potential. Meanwhile, a few other changes introduced to the new 2022 iPad Pro include support for Wi-Fi 6E as well as more 5G bands. Again, it’s something that is definitely positive but isn’t enough to make or break a purchasing decision.

The other feature of import that has made it to the new iPad Pro is the hover feature for the Apple Pencil. This essentially means the new iPad Pro will be able to detect the Pencil when held up to 12mm over the display. A cool feature that is and will let you have an idea of the mark it is going to make before it actually makes it. In other words, you will have a preview of the writing or drawing you are going to make, and will allow you to make the necessary adjustments if needed, thereby saving you from editing things later on. However, while it is a nice feature, this again is going to be relevant for those who rely a lot on the Apple Pencil, and not all iPad Pro users fall into that segment. So, it’s another iPad Pro feature that might not be of much use to you.

Apart from these, the iPad Pro also misses out on the face time camera gets slotted in the landscape orientation, something that the base iPad gets. This makes sense as that is a more natural position when doing video chats during office meets as well as with family and friends. While it’s true that simply placing the front-facing cam in landscape mode alone won’t swing things in its favor, it would have been a welcome addition to the device. The same can be said of the inductive wireless charging feature that was rumored to be offered with the iPad Pro but didn’t make it eventually.

Meanwhile, the base iPad model gets the A14 Bionic chip. It’s the same chip that the 4th gen iPad Air launched in October 2020 also comes with and will no doubt lead it to have better performance compared to its predecessor. As already mentioned, the other big upgrade for the base iPad is the placement of the front-facing cam in the landscape, which has been one of the most requested features as well. Apart from these, the new base iPad also does away with the lightning port, ushering in the USB Type-C instead while the era of the iconic Home button too has come to an end.

So, all of the above should provide you with a clear idea of all that the new iPad Pro or the base iPad brings to the table, which clearly isn’t anything to be too excited about. In fact, this should add to the appeal of the iPad Air M1 all the more as it is likely to sell for a discount now that its successor has come to hog the limelight. Also, the iPad Pro M1 continues to be an excellent device and is perhaps the more sensible option to go for under the circumstances. With the new iPad Pro starting at $799, chances are that you might come across some nice deals on the previous gen iPad Pro that will let you save a lot which you can later spend on other accessories to go with your iPad Pro.