Microsoft Launches New Surface Pro CoPilot PC with Advanced AI Capabilities

Microsoft has launched its latest range of Surface Pro devices which it is claiming is the most powerful the line-up has ever been. Microsoft also stated the new Surface Pro devices form part of a new series of Copilot+ PCs which it said boasts advanced AI capabilities. The basic design of the tablet however remains largely the same though the internals have been fully overhauled.

The new Surface Pro now comes powered by the Snapdragon X and X Elite processors which Microsoft is claiming offer 90 percent faster performance compared to previous-gen Surface Pro devices. Also, while you still get a 13-inch display, there is an optional OLED panel as well which is a first for any Surface Pro devices so far. The numerical scheme to identify each generation of Surface Pro devices isn’t there as well, which points to this being a complete revamp of the range more than a decade after the first Surface Pro was introduced back in the spring of 2013.

A nice thing about the new Surface Pro is that the jump in performance does not come at the cost of battery life. Rather, Microsoft is claiming the new Pro boasts 14 hours of video playback time. This apart, there is an optional 5G support as well while you can also opt for the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity too. There are a pair of USB 4 ports onboard too. Microsoft further stated the Pro devices have been made from 72 percent recyclable material while its motherboard and CPU are replaceable.

The keyboard unit has gone for an overhaul as well so it is the Flex Keyboard that you now have. The new keyboard comes with a dedicated Copilot key. The keyboard also comes with a battery unit included within the cover. This enables the keyboard to function while being detached from or attached to the Pro device. The keyboard offers new bold keys while the touchpad is 14 percent larger. The keyboard which costs an additional $450 also comes with a Slim Pen as well.

One of the highlights of the new Pro devices is the improved cameras they come with. That includes a 10 MP rear sensor while the front gets a Full HD Surface Studio camera designed for AI applications. That includes support for AI-powered Windows Studio Effects such as Automatic Framing, Portrait Blur, Creative Filters, and Voice Focus. Apart from these, the new Pro also comes with Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Coming to price, the new Surface Pro range comprises the SD X Plus processor, 16 GB of RAM, 256 GB of ROM, and an LCD display all of which cost $999. The model with the SD X Elite processor, 15 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, along with an OLED screen will set you back $1499. The top-of-the-line Surface Pro with the SD X Elite CPU, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, and an OLED screen will cost a cool $2100. Color options include Black, Platinum, Dune, and Sapphire though not all colors are available with all models.

Microsoft’s previous attempt at a Snapdragon chip-powered Surface device didn’t go off well as it was found lagging in performance even while delivering good battery life. Intel, on the other hand, has traditionally been consistent with good performance and reliability but all of it came at the cost of battery life. The company however is claiming it now has hit the perfect balance of superior battery life and top-notch performance with its new Surface Pro devices. It remains to be seen how true that comes out to be.

Pre-orders for the new Surface Pro are currently being accepted in select regions with shipping slated to commence starting June 18.