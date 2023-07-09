New Blackview Active 8 Pro can be the ultimate rugged tablet for productivity and adventure

Blackview is set to make a global debut of its highly anticipated flagship rugged tablet, the Active 8 Pro, on July 10th. With significant improvements in ruggedness, battery life, specifications, and privacy, the Active 8 Pro aims to cater to users in various scenarios such as work, study, and entertainment while enhancing productivity.

One of the standout features of the Active 8 Pro is its ability to withstand common issues encountered by tablet users, including screen breakage and damage from water, oil, and accidental spills. Building on the durability of Blackview’s rugged phones, the tablet is equipped with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen, providing protection against accidental drops from up to 1 meter without compromising on screen integrity.

The tablet meets the highest MIL-STD-810H military-grade standard and carries an IP68 and IP69K waterproof and dustproof rating. This ruggedness ensures the Active 8 Pro can be rinsed, soaked, cleaned, and even disinfected with water, making it suitable for use in various environments. With a wide working temperature range of -40°C to +60°C, the tablet is designed to operate optimally in extreme conditions, including hot deserts or frigid arctic environments.

Another notable feature is the Active 8 Pro’s massive 22,000 mAh battery, the largest ever offered by Blackview. This impressive capacity provides a claimed daily usage time of 24 hours. The tablet has upgraded to a solid-state battery for enhanced safety, and with 33W fast charging support, it can achieve 1,440 hours of standby time with just 285 minutes of charging. The large battery also enables reverse charging, allowing the tablet to also function as a power bank.

Under the hood, the Active 8 Pro boasts a powerful 6nm 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor. Paired with 8 GB of memory, expandable up to 16 GB using Atomic Memory technology, the tablet delivers enhanced performance. It can effortlessly handle 20 apps simultaneously without compromising on speed. The tablet offers 256 GB of onboard storage, with the option to expand it by an additional 1 TB via microSD cards.

Featuring a 10.36-inch 2.4K display, the Active 8 Pro is certified by TÜV SÜD for Low Blue Light and incorporates three eye protection modes. When paired with a Bluetooth speaker, mouse, and the free stylus, the tablet can transform into a laptop-like productivity tool. It runs on DokeOS_P 3.0 based on Android 13, a customized operating system focused on enhanced privacy and security. The tablet also includes a useful toolkit with apps such as flashlight, compass, sound meter, and step count.

In terms of optics, the Active 8 Pro sports a 48 MP rear camera with support for various picture modes, while the front camera boasts a 16 MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The tablet features Quad Harman/Kardon Smart-PA BOX Speakers, offering enhanced audio clarity. Despite its rugged features and large battery, the Active 8 Pro remains relatively lightweight at 976 grams.

The Active 8 Pro will be available for purchase starting July 10th, priced at an affordable $209.99. Customers can use the coupon code ‘US30’ for an additional $30 discount. The first 200 orders will receive an additional $11 coupon, stackable with the $30 discount. Additionally, orders from 201st to 400th will be eligible for a complimentary Bluetooth keyboard. Orders can e placed via Aliexpress.