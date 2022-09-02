New Hanvon 13.3-inch E Ink monitor launched, features Carta1250 display

Hanvon has a couple of E Ink tablets in its products portfolio and the company now has an E Ink monitor to offer this time. The new monitor comes with a 13.3-inch E Ink Carta1250 display having 2200 x 1650 resolution. As ITHome reported, the E Ink monitor is identified by the model number PM1301 and is priced at 3999 yuan. The monitor is currently only available in China.

However, there isn’t much that we know of the new E Ink monitor from Hanvon though early reports claim the monitor comes with three refresh modes namely text mode, image mode, and video mode. The monitor is said to feature high-brush technology developed in-house which allows the display to attain a high refresh rate. For instance, the refresh rate is high enough in text mode for the display to have zero ghosting effect. This eliminates the need to refresh the screen manually. In video mode, the display attains ultra-low latency which allows for a smooth video playback effect. There is no ghosting effect as well, which enhances the video viewing experience.

The Hanvon PM1301 E Ink screen monitor also makes do with the touch screen and light guide plate, something that the company said helps attain twice the light transmittance. Plus, the monitor also boasts of integrated 0-9 contrast adjustment which makes it ideal for using the monitor for reading, web browsing, or writing. This way, the monitor can suit the requirements of students besides serving as an excellent office aid as well. Further, with the Mini-HDMI and USB-C ports on board, the monitor can also be connected to a Mac or a Windows device easily.