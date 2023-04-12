New Hanvon AI e-note with 10.3-inch E Ink display and 6000 mAh battery launched

Hanvon today launched its new AI e-paper learning notebook among a few other products at its 2023 Spring New Product Launch Conference, ITHome reported. The company said the new e-note device has been specifically designed for use by students aged between 5 and 18 years old. The 10.3-inch E Ink display is supposed to make studying using the e-note all the more convenient and safe for their eyes. The e-note measures just 6.8 mm in thickness and weighs quite conveniently at 390 grams.

Hanvon also stated the new e-note features the company’s proprietary screen reducing layer which ensures zero flickers and no blue light. The E Ink tablet comes with 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of storage. There also is a pair of mics and speakers onboard the device as well. Power comes from a rather large 6000 mAh battery which should last a couple of weeks comfortably.

More info about the Hanvon AI e-paper learning notebook is awaited, including its pricing and availability details.