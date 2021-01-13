New HP Elite Folio convertible with 5G Announced at CES 2021

HP is showing off a new Elite Folio convertible tablet at the CES 2021 which comes powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor. The convertible also features both the Snapdragon X20 and X55 modem that makes the device compatible with both the 4G LTE and 5G networks.

The other unique aspect of the device is its hinge design that lets the Elite Folio to be used both as a conventional laptop as well as a tablet. The display can also be pulled forward to make it rest between the keys and the trackpad, which makes it more touch-friendly. Then there is a stylus silo too sitting on top of the keyboard.

Worth mentioning, the Spectre Folio that HP had launched back in 2019 came with Intel Core Y series processor and offered LTE connectivity. The Elite Folio otherwise comes with a 13.5-inch 1920 x 1280 pixel display having 3:2 aspect ratio. The latter bit again is a huge improvement over the 16:9 panel that the Spectre Folio offered, and which made it quite unsuitable for productivity-oriented tasks.

Also, while HP boasted the genuine leather finish of the Spectre Folio, it seems to have opted for a more environment-friendly solution for the Elite Folio that now comes with a ‘vegan leather’. Maybe that’s another way to describe synthetic leather but is still a welcome change over using leather.

Other hardware bit the Elite Folio comes with include up to 16 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage. Battery life claimed is an impressive 24.5 hours when watching videos off the convertible’s own storage. For ports, you have a pair of USB-C 3.2 slots along with a headphone jack.

There is no pricing info available just yet though that is going to change soon as HP has stated the new Elite Folio will be hitting streets just next month itself.