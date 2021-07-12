New iPad Mini 6 may not come powered by the M1x chip

Apple is rumored to launch a new iPad Mini this fall, one with thoroughly redesigned looks and features. According to reports, the new iPad Mini will have slimmer bezels and a larger display, with the overall looks mimicking that of the iPad Air launched last year. However, it likely is going to be powered by the A14 chip instead of the M1X chip that many might have been hoping for.

With the bezels reduced to just thin strips, the Home button will also be done away with. With this, user authentication would be achieved via the Touch ID sensor integrated within the side-mounted power button, a design scheme already used in the new iPad Air.

Noted leakster John Prosser, as well as Mark Gurman and Webby Wu of Bloomberg, also corroborated the above claiming such a redesign will also be the biggest the iPad Mini has ever had in its 9-year history. There is no word yet as to what the display size is going to be though Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last year had predicted that to be in the region of 8.5 to 9-inches. Kuo had also earlier suggested the use of mini-LED display tech for the new iPad Mini that would be in its sixth-gen this year.

Among the other features that are currently being associated with the new iPad Mini includes a USB-C port replacing the Lightning connector. Plus, there are going to be better speakers this time as well, along with 5G connectivity. Coming to the processor, as already stated, it likely is the A14 processor that would be rendering service in the new iPad Mini though maybe the Apple M1X could have been a better choice here.

These apart, another huge upgrade for the iPad Mini is going to be its support for a new smaller and more efficient Apple Pencil, something that would bring it on par with the iPad Pro in many ways. In fact, many have started to refer to the upcoming iPad Mini as the iPad Mini Pro as well.

As for its choice of colors, expect it to be available in shades of gold, silver, and black.