NOOK 9″ Lenovo Tablet Frost Blue Edition Pre-Orders Now Available

Barnes and Noble announced a new coloured variant of their latest generation tablet, the Nook Tablet 9. This model is called the Frost Blue Edition and features a striking metallic blue finish. The bookseller will also sell a clear case to let the new colour shine. The Frost Blue edition of the Nook Tablet 9 retails for $149.99, and pre-orders are available now and will ship out in the middle of October.

The Barnes and Noble Nook Tablet 9 was developed with Lenovo and features a 9-inch IPS LCD with a 1340 x 800 and 173 PPI resolution. It has a 5:3 aspect ratio and brightness of around 400 nits. Being an LCD tablet, it has brightness controls which can be changed with slider bars. It has an anti-fingerprint touchscreen display and is TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light. I like the Grayscale and Chromatic Reading modes for colour content.

Underneath the hood is a Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) processor, 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. If you need more space, an SD card can have 128GB. There is dual-band WIFI, USB-C, headphone/mic combo, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless headphones or earbuds. It is powered by a 5,100 mAh battery, which should be suitable for a few days of nonstop use. There are dual cameras: the front snapper is 2MP, and the rear is 8MP.

The Tablet 9 features the Google Android 13 operating system and has full access to the Google Play Store for free and paid apps. However, customers will find over 4.5 million eBooks, magazines, newspapers, manga, and more on the pre-loaded NOOK app.

