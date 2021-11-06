Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra production starts in Jan-end, launch around spring 2022

Samsung is already tipped to launch its next flagship tablet offering, the Galaxy Tab S8 series sometime in early 2022. Now, there are reports of Samsung starting with mass production of the tablets in late January 2022. This has been revealed by Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants who stated in a tweet message that production of the Galaxy Tab S8+, the S8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Tab A8 will commence in late January next year.

With that time window for the tablet’s production, expect the Galaxy Tab S8 series to launch around spring next. Interestingly, the Galaxy S22, the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone is already reported to have entered production but is expected to be launched around the same time that the upcoming tablets do.

New Samsung Galaxy tablets getting closer to production. New LCD Tab A8 to start production in mid-December with OLED S8+ and S8 Ultra in late January. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 3, 2021

Also, while the Galaxy Tab S8 series comprises of three devices, the base S8, the intermediate S8 Plus, and the top-end S8 Ultra, it is the Ultra model that seems to have evoked the most interest. One reason for that could be its size given that the tablet is tipped to come with a massive 14.6-inch OLED display. Now, more recent leaks have revealed a notch at the top which accommodates the front-facing camera but also ensures the top bezel is reduced to just a thin strip.

Also, with the presence of the top-notch, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is also going to be among the first tablet to come with such a design feature. Samsung is also keen to position the Galaxy Tab Ultra as the ultimate productivity-oriented device though much of that will depend on how well Samsung is able to tweak the Android platform to make it suitable for the intended role.

Google meanwhile is also slated to launch the new Android 12L platform in early 2022. Google described the upcoming Android 12L as the first Android version that has especially been optimized to suit large screen devices such as foldable and tablets. Among the enhancements, the 12L will come with include a re-designed UI along with other multitasking features and such. As such, it remains to be seen if the Galaxy Tab S8 series will come pre-loaded with Android 12L or what specific tweaks the Android OS will have that make it well-suited for productivity tasks.