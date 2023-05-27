Special edition Onyx Tab 10C launched to celebrate 20th anniversary of retailer JD

It has been two decades since the popular Chinese retailer Jing Dong has been in existence, and to celebrate the occasion, the company is offering a special commemorative edition of the Onyx Boox Ultra Tab C e-note device. It happens to be the same 10-inch Onyx Boox tablet but it’s something that you would love to own given the stellar specs the e-note comes with.

That includes the 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 panel on top having 300 PPI resolution in black and white mode and which drops down to 150 PPI when in color. The microcrystalline etched panel allows for greater clarity while the incorporation of ComfortGaze tech ensures there is the least harmful blue light entering your eyes. The color and brightness are independently adjustable as well. The display is German Rheinland Paper certified for enhanced eye protection, having secured PSI rating of 86. There is 60 percent less blue light while damage caused by blue light exposure is reduced by 24 percent.

Onyx Boox also stated the e-note comes with its BSR Color+ quick brush technology for faster refresh rates while also reducing ghosting at the same time. There is 30 percent better color saturation while also being able to simulate 256 levels of grayscale. Also aiding in the excellent display quality is an independent display chip while making up the core of the device is a 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. There is 4 gigs of LPDDR4X memory onboard along with 128GB of UFS storage. There also is an expansion slot for adding more storage if needed.

The 10.3-inch display allows for efficient multi-tasking, which includes split-screen operations. The device otherwise supports translation and OCR transcription. With advanced AI support, it can also translate words in an image. The device allows for a daily free quota of translating up to 30,000 characters, which the company believes should be enough for a day’s usage.

The bundled electromagnetic pen offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and 24ms low latency. It supports 16 colors and 5 handwriting brushes. You can make quick notes or, the integrated mic allows for efficient voice recording and have it translated into text in real-time. The pen also comes with integrated eraser functionality. The e-note supports real-time editing of handwritten notes which gets synced across all devices to ensure consistency.

Also, with support for wide ranging file formats, there is hardly anything that the e-note won’t be able to decipher. That way, the e-note can be just as efficient as an e-reader as an office aid for handling documents. The e-note otherwise runs Android 11. Connectivity options include 2.4G and 5G dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Plus, there also is the Type-C slot as well for charging and data transfers. For biometric authentication, there is a fingerprint sensor embedded within the Power button.

On the whole, the Onyx Boox Ultra Tab C e-note is something that you will love to have while the special edition version is all the more enticing as well. The special edition version is now selling via JD for 4399 Yuan which comes to around 622 USD.