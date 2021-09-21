Surface Pro 8 leaks reveal twin Thunderbolt ports, 13-inch 120 hz display

It’s just hours left for the Microsoft Surface event to unfold. While there already are a slew of new Surface tablets lined up for launch, including the new Surface Pro 8, here is a new leak courtesy of @shadowleak revealing some aspects about the Surface Pro 8 device. That includes a Thunderbolt 4 port in place of the usual USB-C port and USB-A port that the Surface Pro range came with so far. In its place, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports on the Surface Pro 8 could be a gamechanger and will vastly improve its functionality. Not to mention, this would be the first device from Microsoft to come so featured.

Among the other features mentioned in the leak include a 13-inch display having a 120 Hz refresh rate. Further, the display is going to be accompanied by thin bezels along the sides and slightly thicker ones along the top and bottom, something quite similar to what the Surface Pro X now looks like.

Another feature that too would make for an extremely interesting addition to the Surface Pro 8 range is user-replaceable SSD storage. This again is something that is already seen on several of the more recent Surface devices such as the Surface Pro 7+ or the Surface laptop 4 and would be a welcome addition to the Surface Pro 8 device as well.

These apart, a spec bump to the latest Intel 11th gen chip too is being hotly speculated. The Surface Pro 7+ already comes with the latest Intel chips and it is going to be a real surprise if the same does not make it to the Surface Pro 8 as well.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait for long for the real thing to emerge as the Surface event is scheduled for just tomorrow, September 22, 2021.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.