Tablet demand stronger than pre-pandemic days, chip shortage plays spoilsport

Tablet shipments witnessed a 10 percent decline the world over in the third quarter compared to the same period a year ago, research by Strategy Analytics revealed. The slump however has not been due to a lack in demand but is being attributed to the global chip shortage as well as other supply chain constraints owing to the pandemic.

That said, Apple and Lenovo managed to beat the odds and emerged as the only two companies to have built on their market shares. The rest are having to deal with massive double-digit negative growth rates. The worst hit has been Huawei that saw a massive 64 percent decline in growth followed by Amazon and Samsung that witnessed 26 percent and 21 percent negative growth during Q3 respectively.

Samsung though continued to be the second largest player in the segment with shipments of 7.5 million tablets that made for a 17 percent market share. Apple held on or rather further consolidated its position at the top with shipments of 17.3 million tablet devices which translates to a 38 percent market share and a 15 percent improvement in its growth rate.

Lenovo shipped 4.3 million tablets which are 5 percent more than what it did last year in Q3. That also made for a market share of 9 percent. Amazon and Huawei shipped 3.7 and 1.8 million tablets during the same period which makes for 8 percent and 4 percent market share respectively.

Windows tablet too fared well with companies like Lenovo, Dell, and HP all selling hybrid detachable tablet devices in sizeable numbers. This shouldn’t come as a surprise as demand for productivity-oriented tablets saw a sharp upturn as people sought devices for working or studying from home during the pandemic. The demand for tablet devices however remains stronger than what it was during the pre-pandemic times in spite of the immediate decline in shipment figures.