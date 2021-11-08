Tablet news snippet: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specs leaked, Huawei Surface competitor to launch soon.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is going to be the budget tablet offering from the company and is lined up for launch in early 2022. With that being just months away, noted leakster Evan Blass has come up with a rendering of the upcoming tablet and is believed to be from official sources as well. That is not all as Blass also has a few of the tablet’s specs to share as well.

According to what Blass revealed, there is going to be a Ziguang Zhanrui T618 chip making up the core of the tablet. The starting version is touted to come with 3 GB of RAM but will have storage options of 32 GB and 64 GB. There is going to be a microSD card slot too to allow for additional storage. The tablet also returned Geekbench 4 multi-core scores of 5200 and above, which makes for a decent figure.

Upfront, the Galaxy Tab A8 will be featuring a 10.4-inch IPS LCD display having a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and a 60 Hz refresh rate. Other specs revealed include a 7040 mAh battery, an 8 MP rear cam, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. There is going to be a quad-speaker arrangement too and will be available in Wi-Fi-only and LTE trims.

Also, it’s not just the Galaxy S8 series that is forthcoming from Samsung but there is the Galaxy Tab A8 device that too is lined up for launch in early 2022. However, while the S8 series will make for a flagship offering, the A8 will serve as an entry-level tablet at best.

Meanwhile, in other tablet news, Chinese manufacturer Huawei is reported to be working on a new Surface-like convertible tablet that is slated for launch sometime this month itself. However, there likely is going to be several improvements with the Huawei offering, which sources claim will have thinner bezels besides being lighter as well. According to the sources, the upcoming Huawei 2-in-1 will weigh just 709 grams.

However, no specification of the device is available at the moment though it will reportedly be priced higher than that of the MateBook E, the company’s other 2-in-1 device. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait for long to come to the bottom of it all as Huawei already has a product launch event planned this month.