Tablet VAIO TL10 now available in Brazil

Vaio’s latest take on a tablet device, the Tablet VAIO TL10 is now ready to set sail overseas. The company announced the tablet has been introduced in Brazil where it is priced at 1799.1 BRL, which comes to around 49,000 yen or 363.21 USD, the site TechSmart reported

Positioned as an entry-level tablet running Android, the VAIO TL10 comes with some impressive specs. That includes a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 pixel display on top while on the other side of it lies a 1.8 GHz octa-core UNISOC T616 CPU coupled to an 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of native storage, it being further expandable to up to 1 TB via microSD cards. There is also the Mali-G57 onboard for efficient graphics processing. A 7000 mAh battery provides the juice and is backed by 18W fast charging tech.

Connectivity options the VAIO TL10 comes with include 802.11 2.4GHz 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and 4G LTE. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. For optics, there is the 5 MP front-facing came while on the rear lies an 8 MP shooter. The tablet runs Android 13 right out of the box and weighs a quite convenient 520 grams. The tablet features pogo pins which can be used to attach to attach a keyboard-type cover. The tablet otherwise comes with an aluminum finish that makes it a lot more durable as well as stylish.

All of this makes for a decent tablet offering which combined with the build quality that the VAIO brand has always been known for makes the new VAIO TL10 tablet quite a compelling option in the entry-level tablet segment.