TCL Tab 10 Gen 2 tablet with NxtVision tech now on sale

TCL has a budget tablet to offer in the form of the TCL Tab 10 Gen 2. Although it was first unveiled back in June, the good news here is that the table is finally available in the U.S. where it is priced at $170. For that price what you get is a device with a 10.36-inch IPS LCD display lit up by 2000 x 1200 pixels. Underneath it lies an octa-core MediaTek MT8768E processor coupled with 4 GB of memory and 128 GB of native storage. The latter is further expandable to up to 1 TB via microSD cards. The tablet can be ordered via the Good e-Reader Store.

A highlight of the tablet and perhaps its biggest USP is the NXTVISION technology that the display comes enhanced with. This ensures an extremely eye-friendly display with minimal blue light emission and reduced glare. Additionally, being an LCD display at its core, low refresh rate, as it is on e-paper display tech, will never be an issue. Plus, you get a full-color display too. So, whether you are reading e-books, watching movies, or playing games, all of it is going to be gentle on your eyes.

A nice thing about the tablet is that it boasts an aluminum construction which makes it robust and tough. That said, the TCL Tab 10 Gen 2 is still quite thin at just 7.35 mm while weighing only 425 grams. A 6000 mAh battery keeps the lights on and is backed by 5V charging via the USB 2.0 Type-C port it comes with. The tablet supports reverse charging as well which means it can serve as a power back of sorts to charge other devices.

On the software side, the TCL Tab 10 Gen 2 ships with Android 13 pre-installed. TCL said the tablet will be getting the Android 14 update as well while security patches would be made available till July 2025. For connectivity, the tablet supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. As Liliputing stated, some regions are slated to receive a 4G LTE-enabled version of the tablet though the same isn’t expected to reach Stateside.

When it comes to optics, there is the 8 MP auto-focus camera that the tablet comes equipped with at the rear while the front gets a 5 MP auto-focus camera for video calls or maybe that occasional selfie as well. Then there are stereo speakers and a microphone onboard too.

All of this makes the TCL Tab 10 Gen 2 a nice budget tablet with decent specs. It won’t blow you off the ground with its performance but can hold its ground against its competition well enough.