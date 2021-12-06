TCL Tab 10S will launch in Australia next year

TCL has launched its first tablet device, the TCL Tab 10S 2022 in Australia where it has been on a device launching spree off late, Gizmodo Australia reported. As should already be perceptible, the Tab 10S 2022 comes with a 10-inch IPS FHD display having 1200 x 1920 pixel resolution. The display also features NXTVISION for an enhanced viewing experience.

Under the hood lies an octa-core Mediatek MT8768 processor coupled to a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The tablet offers 64 GB of internal storage which is further expandable to 256 GB. For power, there is the 8000 mAh battery though there is no word as to how long it is going to last. The tablet also features a nano-SIM card slot while for the camera, there are 5 MP and 8 MP sensors on the front and rear.

The tablet also comes bundled with a stylus as well as a protective case that is part of the standard package. For connectivity, the tablet supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The tablet has been priced competitively at $399 and is going to be available Down Under from Big W, Bing Lee, Mobile Citi along with other online retailers. However, while the launch in Australia has been announced, a specific launch date is still missing.