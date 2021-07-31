The Apple iPad is the king of tablets

Apple continues to rule the roost when it comes to the tablet segment, with the iPad once again emerging at the top of the pack with 14.2 million units sold by the end of Q2, 2021, a Canalys report on this claimed. This makes for a 36.3 percent share of the tablet market which however is still less than the 38 percent market share it held on to in Q2, 2020.

What is notable is that Apple has launched a slew of new iPad devices since March 2020. These include the new iPad Air as well as the base iPad model along with a pair of iPad Pro models powered by the M1 chips. That was also the time when the pandemic ensued, which led to a demand for home computing devices such as tablets for working or studying from home. Though Apple’s market share didn’t shoot off, it still continued to be at the top by a significant margin.

Samsung, meanwhile, has emerged as the second most sought-after company so far as tablets are concerned. It registered an annual growth of 13.8 percent and shipped 8 million tablet devices at the end of Q2. That translates to a market share of 20.5 percent.

Next up is Lenovo which is overall third in the list with 4.7 million units shipped during the same period. That however made for the highest growth achieved in this quarter which stands at an astounding 77.5 percent, something that translates to a market share of 12 percent.

Amazon has made it to the fourth slot with an 8 percent market share which marks a negative growth of 1.5 percent, down from 8.4 percent during the same period last year.

Huawei came fifth with a 5.9 percent market share and is the one to have suffered the steepest negative growth of 54 percent, down from 13.4 percent a year ago. The reason shouldn’t be hard to fathom considering that the company had to virtually start from scratch after it was denied access to the Android platform.

Worldwide tablet shipment stood at 44.5 million during the April to June period. Growth however remained flat owing to supply chain constraints during the pandemic.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.