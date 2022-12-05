Xiaomi Note E Ink tablet launched in China

In a move not anticipated by many, Xiaomi has launched a new e-note device in the form of the Xiaomi Note. As gizmochina reported, the e-note comes with a 10.3-inch E Ink display that supports stylus operation as well. It comes with a quad-core Cortex A55 processor that is coupled to 3 GB of memory and 64 GB of native storage. Providing the juice is a 3,000 mAh battery which should keep things moving for several weeks at a time. The battery is backed by 18W fast charging support.

The e-note otherwise sports the familiar shape which includes thin bezels on the top and the right while the bottom chin is comparatively thicker. The right bezel is the thickest which allows for holding the device comfortably. The stylus can remain attached to the right edge via magnetic action, it is supposed. The tablet measures just 5.35mm in thickness and weighs a convenient 440 grams. The e-note runs Android 11 OS right out of the box and has the WPS Office Suite pre-installed.

The Xiaomi Note E-Ink Tablet is currently on sale only in China where it is priced at 2,699 Yuan, which comes to around 389 US Dollars. For that price, you also get a smart cover, a stylus, and a USB Type-C cable for charging. It is currently unknown if this only supports Chinese, or if English is available. Good e-Reader will try and review it when it is available.