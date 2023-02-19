ZTE Nubia Pad 3D tablet set for launch at MWC 2023 on Feb. 28

The ZTE Nubia Pad 3D is a tablet that is unique in that it will allow users to view 3D content without requiring them to wear special 3D glasses for the same, NotebookCheck reported. ZTE is set to launch the Nubia Pad 3D tablet at the upcoming 2023 Mobile World Congress event. The company though didn’t elaborate on the specs or other details but said the tablet is going to be 5G compatible.

Further, the company added there has been special AI tech at work here to allow for a glasses-free 3D viewing experience. Though not confirmed but there are speculations the tablet will also be able to track users’ eye movement as well. There are going to be twin front-facing cameras onboard with sensors positioned between them that create the 3D effect. The tablet otherwise comes with thin bezels and a slim profile.

The company took to the Chinese social media site Weibo to announce the launch of the Nubia Pad 3D on February 28 at the MWC. Also, while ZTE is claiming the upcoming Nubia Pad 3D to be the first glasses-free 3D tablet, the fact is, there have been a few instances, read Toshiba, Touchmate etc., of such tablets before. It is just that none of them failed to make it big in the market. In fact, 3D display as a whole never really reached the stage of success that many had anticipated it would. Under the circumstances, it remains to be seen how the ZTE Nubia Pad 3D fares in the market. Stay tuned.