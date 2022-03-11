6 Upcoming Color ePaper Technologies

E-readers have long been a part of our lives. Moreover, many people prefer to read books and magazines in electronic format. According to the website Statista, the e-reader segment is expected to reach 1,182.8 million users by 2026. However, take your time if you want to buy the e-book now. Color screen technology for e-book readers are changing right now. Many IT businesses such as software development company MLSDev are developing more user-friendly and innovative screens for e-book readers. Here it is, six of the best non-backlit technologies that will change the way we read.

1. Gallery E Ink 4100

The e-paper technology of the E Ink Gallery 4100 is something new on the market because it has vibrant colors and can update black and white text quickly. However, many unresolved questions remain regarding its availability, specifications, and cost.

Gallery 4100 is currently only available as a development kit.

2. Electronic suspension display (DES)

DES uses a new ‘cofferdam’ grid for its black and white layer and a red-blue-green CFA layer for its color. Because DES technology uses fewer elements in the display stack, it also provides higher color saturation. Also, since it is simpler compared to E Ink, it is also cheaper.

3. Electronic ink Kaleido Plus

E Ink Kaleido uses Color Filter Array (CFA) technology to create color. CFA is a thin layer of a colored polymer filter stretched over another panel, usually an electrophoretic panel such as an e-ink. Multiple layers create a full-color display, albeit at a reduced resolution than a standard E Ink panel. Unfortunately, the CFA colors are not visually appealing and look like Jet-Puffed Fruity Marshmallows. Today, the best CFA panels have a color depth of about 4096 colors or High Color. However, Kaleido Plus panels have low color saturation and a limited color palette. It means the colors look washed out.

4. TCL Nxtpaper Mid with Reflective LCD

TCL announced a new reflective LCD (RLCD) technology at IFA 2020 called Nxtpaper. Unfortunately, TCL’s RCLD technology has been repeatedly delayed. And after the impact of the pandemic on global supply chains, it appears to be in limbo. Video technology shows good color saturation, even with the backlight turned off.

5. Clearink

The reflective ClearInk technology is based on electrophoretic technology, as are the E Ink panels. Also, like E Ink’s Kaleido, it uses a CFA layer to generate a color. However, unlike E Ink, it uses a single black pigment instead of a two-pigment system. ClearInk first announced its technology in 2016 but acquired partners such as Lenovo and displayed giant Tianma.

6. Spectra electronic ink

E Ink Spectra is a multi-pigment electronic ink offered in mass production for retailers and electronic price tags. Spectra-powered EPDs offer the same high-contrast, sunlight-readable, low-power performance features as our other display types, but now with vibrant colors. The first generation of Spectra, E Ink Spectra™ 3000, contains black, white, and red or yellow pigments. At the same time, E Ink Spectra™ 3100 includes black, white, red, and yellow pigments to meet retailers’ demands for additional color functionality.

Conclusion

Books of yesteryear were waiting for convenient electronic reading devices. Unfortunately, for all its revolutionary nature, Kindle is not the ultimate dream of true connoisseurs of books.

Forbes notes that consumers craving modern gadgets cooler than the Kindle will need patience. The rolling Readius will not be released until next year. Seiko Epson won't even comment on when – and if – it will bring its ultra-thin e-reader to market. The writable iLiad is already available, but its $700 price tag puts it out of reach for most consumers. You should wait for it, but the result is worth it.




