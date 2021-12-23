8 Amazing iPhone Apps for Book Lovers

You no longer need a “Physical book” to read something at this age. If you have an iPhone, you can read any book you want anytime at any place. You need a reliable app that has your favorite books. And you also have to keep your iPhone charged up with a solid charger; we recommend you to see here the list of iPhone chargers to find recommended ones for your specific iPhone model. All amped up to start reading your favorite books on your iPhone or discover new books? Keep reading this article as we have mentioned eight superb iPhone apps for book lovers in 2021 and beyond.

Litsy

Do you love reading books all the time and want to share your favorite book moments with friends and family? What if you want to become a social media influencer who persuades people to read amazing books? Litsy is the perfect platform for “bookstagrammers” like you.

You can think of Litsy as Instagram for all book lovers. This app allows you to share your favorite quotes from your books and create short posts about books you love. There’s a ton to explore about the Litsy platform, so do give this app a try!

OverDrive

OverDrive is an amazing platform that lets you borrow books from all genres worldwide. The good thing about OverDrive is that it gives you access to more than 30,000 libraries, enabling you to read books that might be difficult to find.

Using OverDrive, you don’t have to follow the opening and closing schedules of libraries. The 24/7 availability makes the book reading activity fun and flexible for you. You don’t have to worry about the late fees when using OverDrive, as access to books is revoked once you have reached the time limit.

Wattpad

Wattpad is a stunning platform that takes the books out of the bounds of paperback books. Using Wattpad, it gets super easy for creators worldwide to get connected with readers directly. It gets easier for you to connect with your favorite writers and share your story without waiting to get approval from editors and publishers.

This platform also makes it easier for you to join the community of readers who love original stories and want to support extraordinary writers.

Leio

It’s easy to start reading a book, but it can be quite difficult to read it all the way, isn’t it? Leio is the app that makes you responsible for reading books without getting distracted. This reading tracker allows you to find statistics about your reading habits.

You can figure out how long it took to read a book, so you can finish more books by tweaking your reading habit. Unlocking the premium version of this app allows you to get more insights and enjoy more features.

Serial Reader

What if you are a newbie who just started to read classic books? Or what if you have been reading books for a long time but don’t want to make reading the “Only thing” you do daily? Serial Reader allows you to read more books without disturbing your daily routine.

You can pick any book from the range of more than 800 books available in this app. The good thing is that you can finish reading each issue in less than 20 minutes – allowing you to build your reading habit the right way.

Marvin 3

If you are looking for an eBook reader app for your iPhone, then Marvin 3 might be the best app for you. The built-in features of Marvin 3 are far better than the ones you get with the Apple Books app. Highlighting text, accessing books of less popular formats, or changing the book fonts is fairly easy with Marvin 3.

Listing all the features of this amazing eBook reader app here is impossible. Make sure to give this app a try if you have DRM-free books and want to enjoy your reading experience.

Inkitt

Inkitt is the best app for you if you love reading novels written by indie authors. The good thing about Inkitt is that you don’t have to pay a single penny to read anything in this app. You can find amazing novels written in almost all genres through the Inkitt platform. Using Inkitt, you can download the novels and read them offline without internet connectivity.

Goodreads

You might already know about Goodreads if you have been reading books for a long time. Having a free Goodreads account allows you to write reviews of the books you’ve read, get personal recommendations about the books you should read, and find the books that people around you have enjoyed the most. The presence of challenges and digital events on the Goodreads platform makes it an ideal platform for avid book readers like you.