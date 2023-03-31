A Look at Google’s Accessibility Feature for ChromeOS and Chrome Browser, “Reading Mode”

Google revealed a wide range of fresh software upgrades for ChromeOS and Google Classroom on its blog on Tuesday. The features were unveiled at the same time the business attended this year’s BETT conference. The UK edition is taking place this week from Wednesday to Friday.

The most notable addition, which Google calls Reading Mode, will be included in ChromeOS M114. By removing navigation controls and other user interface elements from webpages, the software is meant to give users a cleaner, more minimalist reading experience. This allows users to concentrate just on the text of an article or other piece of content. By letting users adjust settings such as font style and size, background, and more in Reading Mode, Google is letting people pick their own path.

The function uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to interpret the text and display it in a side panel next to the original. To keep context, the customized version is kept in sync with the original. They both effectively offer a distraction-free zone for reading written content, Google’s Reading Mode and Apple’s Reader View in Safari are conceptually similar in how they present their respective products.

Reading Mode is the latest accessibility feature to be added to ChromeOS and the enduringly popular Chrome web browser. The ChromeVox screen reader, a screen magnifier, dictation, and many other tools are among them.