Adonit Star stylus for iPad has that classic fountain pen appeal

We have had styluses for a long time now. However, perhaps there has never been the sort of variety in the segment that we have now. Take for instance the new Adonit Star stylus for iPad which you might easily mistake for a classic fountain pen. With a metallic build, the Adonit Star has that weighted yet comfortable feel to it as well.

Open the cap and you will get to see the familiar fountain pen tip with the iconic Adonit symbol engraved on it. The ultra-fine 1mm tip ensures precise writing just where you’d like it to be. Another convenient feature the stylus comes with is palm rejection technology, which means there won’t be any stray marks left on the display even if your palm is resting against it.

The stylus comes with an integrated battery which the company said will allow for 11 hours of continuous operations with just one hour of charging time. The stylus is also usable while being charged to prevent disruption in work. For charging, it comes with a USB-C port at the top. For using the stylus, just turn it on and you can begin writing right away.

The Adonit Star is compatible with iPad versions 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, iPad Air versions 3, 4, and 5, and the iPad mini 5 and iPad Mini 6. Coming to the Pro models, the Adonit Star is compatible with the 11-inch iPad Pro 1, 2, 3, and 4, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 3, 4, 5, and 6. The company further stated the stylus will work fine with all devices running iOS 13.3 and above.

The Adonit Star stylus is currently available on Amazon as well as Adonit.net.