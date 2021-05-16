Amazon launches new Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5

Amazon refreshed its Echo Show line-up of smart display systems with the launch of the new Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 5 Kids version. Of these, the Echo Show 8 is the most advanced of the three and is also the one that has benefitted from a more comprehensive upgrade package.

Echo Show 8

To begin with, the new Echo Show 8 now boasts of the octa-core MediaTek MT 8183 processor which makes for a significant upgrade over the quad-core MediaTek MT 8163 processor that its predecessor came with. This makes for an almost two-fold increase in processing power, which means significantly better response times.

Apart from the processor, the camera too has gone for a huge upgrade, from the rather puny 1 MP on the previous model to 13 MP on the latest version of the Echo Show 8. The camera has a 110-degree field of view which is similar to that of the Echo Show 10. This ensures the device is able to pan or zoom in so that you are at the center if you happen to move around the room during a call.

Also, there is the physical shutter that covers the camera when not needed to allay fears of privacy invasion. Similarly, as it has been with other Echo Show models, the mic too can be turned off or specific search requests or video recordings can be deleted if the user so wishes.

There are going to be some smart software enhancements as well, which include the ability to change backgrounds during video calls using augmented reality effects. Then there is also going to be the ability to add animations or visuals during video calls.

Otherwise, the Echo Show 8 is almost identical to its predecessor, which includes the same 8-inch HD display, the same basic design, dual speakers with integrated Alexa capabilities. Similarly, you can stream videos or listen to audiobooks from your Kindle library.

The Echo Show 8 is priced at $129.99 and is currently on pre-order, with shipments slated to begin on June 9, 2021. Color options include Charcoal and Glacier White.

Echo Show 5

The new Echo Show is basically the same as its predecessor, which includes the same 5.5-inch display and the same external features. However, the camera has gone for a modest upgrade, from the 1 MP on the previous model to 2 MP on the new version. There are none of the additional software features of the Echo Show 8 though, which means no Follow-me mode or other smart enhancements as seen on the Echo Show 8.

Color options include Charcoal, Glacier White, and a new shade of Deep Sea Blue. The Show 5 meanwhile has its price readjusted to $84.99, which is $5 less than the previous model.

Echo Show 5 Kids

It’s basically the Echo Show 5 but has been provided a kid-friendly makeover. Plus, there are going to be several enhancements on the software front, which includes parental control. That way parents can impose limits on video call times, set bedtimes, or keep a tab on content. The kids can search for stories or audiobooks they’d like to listen. Plus, the device also includes a one-year free subscription to Amazon Kids+.

The Echo Show 5 Kids is also covered under a 2-year worry-free guarantee wherein all broken devices will be replaced by Amazon for free. The device can be pre-ordered for $94.99 at the moment.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.