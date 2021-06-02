Amazon Prime Day is June 21st

Amazon has just announced that Prime Day will occur on June 21st to June 2nd. The company is holding it early this year, so they can encourage people to buy things, before they go on summer vacation. Kindle e-readers will likely all be heavily discounted, the entry level Kindle and Paperwhite will enjoy significant savings.

48-Hours to Save this Prime Day: Prime members have the chance to shop two days of epic deals this Prime Day on June 21 and June 22. Prime Day will offer exclusive access to limited time offers, new product launches, and top entertainment to help them spend less and smile more.

Prime members in participating countries will enjoy over 2 million deals around the world throughout the two-day epic deals event, including on top fashion, home, and beauty products, as well as toys, sporting goods, pet supplies, electronics, Amazon brands, and Amazon Devices. Plus, Deals Start Today ! Starting today, Prime members can start shopping early exclusive offers and deals, including: Electronics: Save on JBL Headphones. Save on Fire TVs: Beginning today, customers can purchase Fire TVs starting at $99.99, including Insignia 24-inch Smart TV ($99.99), Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV ($129.99), and Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K HD TV ($219.99). Toys: Save on select toys and games from LEGO, Hasbro, Barbie, Fisher-Price, Radio Flyer, Magna-Tiles, and Paw Patrol, including learning, technology, arts & crafts, outdoor, and sports toys. Kitchen: Save on select Margaritaville blenders, 25% on select GoWise air fryers, and up to 30% on Le Creuset cast iron and stoneware products. Home: Save on select furniture, rugs, home décor, artwork, as well as robotic vacuums from Shark and Bissel and air purifiers from Levoit and Toshiba. Pets: Save up to 20% off PetSafe Feeders and up to 19% off PetSafe Easy Walk Harnesses. Home Improvement: Save on select DEWALT 20-Volt MAX tools and jobsite accessories and the Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker. For your smart home, save up to 20% on select ecobee products. Save on select First Alert smoke detectors. Everyday Essentials: Save up to 20% on select Scott, Kleenex, and Wypall products. Books: Customers can enjoy deals and discounts on select Kindle books. Visit amazon.com/kindle-ebooks and select Kindle Book Deals for more information. Amazon Music: Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get our best deal ever—four months free with unlimited access to more than 70 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free. Prime Gaming: For a limited time, Prime members can immerse themselves in Battlefield 4, available free from Prime Gaming (regular price $19.99). From June 1 until June 20, Prime members can claim one game code redeemable on Origin for Battlefield 4 Standard edition. To claim Battlefield 4 and see all the other Prime Gaming offers currently available to Prime members, including more free games and in-game content for games including Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege, and Apex Legends, visit gaming.amazon.com. Audible: Prime members save over 50% on the first four months of Audible Premium Plus, at $6.95 a month. Membership includes an unbeatable selection of new releases and best sellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of select Originals, audiobooks, podcasts, and more. Wondery+: Prime members can get four months free of Wondery+, the ultimate immersive podcast listening experience with ad-free listening, early access to new shows, and exclusive content from all your favorite Wondery originals, including Dr. Death, Even the Rich, and Business Wars.

More Ways than Ever to Support Small Businesses

Spend $10, Get $10: Starting on Monday, June 7, through Sunday, June 20, Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on select small business products and brands based in the U.S. in Amazon’s store, including products from Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad. This promotion is fully funded by Amazon to connect customers with local small businesses selling in its store. Small business promotions will also run in the U.K., Spain, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan.

This year, more than 300,000 sellers are eligible for the “Spend $10, Get $10” promotion—more than twice as many as last year—giving customers more opportunities to support small businesses. Earn 10% Back in Rewards: During the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store Card holders with an eligible Prime membership will also earn 10% back in rewards on select small business purchases. Visit amazon.com/pcb to learn more.

To make it easy for customers to support small businesses this Prime Day, Amazon has curated collections to connect customers with small businesses at amazon.com/supportsmall. Customers can shop across collections, including from Black-owned, woman-owned, and military family-owned small businesses. Shop Small Businesses with Alexa: Echo device owners in the U.S., the U.K., and Germany can say, “Alexa, shop small business” to discover products eligible for the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion.

On Monday, June 7, customers can shop alongside Kristen Bell, Karamo Brown, and Mindy Kaling who will be joined by some of their favorite small business owners to discuss their products and inspiring stories. Throughout Prime Day, Amazon Live will spotlight exciting deals curated from small businesses across Amazon. Viewers will also have the opportunity to hear directly from business owners, learn more about their products, and shop their Prime Day deals during a reoccurring segment called Small Business Showcase on June 21 and June 22. Discover New Places, Shop Local Items with Amazon Explore: Prime members can try their first live virtual experience up to $50 for FREE from Amazon Explore with code FREEFUN. Meet baby sloths in Costa Rica, shop for gifts at a crafts studio in Florence, and learn new skills from cooking to crafts with experts around the world. Amazon Explore is a great way for customers to have fun and support local businesses with instant, on-the-spot shopping during the experience.