An E Ink picture frame that shows different landscapes

There may be no dearth of E Ink picture frames out there but here is one that is different in that it is specifically designed to show the traditional Chinese landscape scrolls in the most innovative manner. Put another way, the E Ink picture frame courtesy of Dheera Venkatraman is able to display, as Hackaday stated on its site, ‘an infinitely scrolling, Shan Shui-style landscape that never repeats.”

As it is with the Chinese landscape scrolls that can be dozens of feet long and requires the viewer to move along its length to experience all the details, the E Ink picture frame takes things to another level in that it shows the picture of the landscape that never repeats. At work behind the scenes is a script written by Lingdong Huang that acts to generate the landscape image. That again comprises of a single HTML file having JavaScript embedded in it, which means it isn’t any extravagant computing setup that would be needed to run the script.

Rather, it’s a Raspberry Pi Zero that serves as the computational backbone and runs the script written by Lingdong. Further, it’s a 10.3-inch E Ink display that Dheera used which in turn has been mounted in a picture frame sourced off the shelf. All of it makes things look simple yet brilliant with a different picture shown each time you look at it. Also, so elegantly the entire thing has been set up so that it could be virtually impossible to make out its smart electronics at work here.

Rather, it can be easily passed off as a magical picture frame capable of displaying a different picture each time. It’s something that people would love staring at too what with such historical artworks of the likes of A Thousand Li of Rivers and Mountains and Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains that the landscape image gets its inspiration from.