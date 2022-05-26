Apple granted patent for a touch sensitive surface included in the Apple Pencil

Future Apple Pencils might come with a touch sensitive layer that would give users more precise control to accomplish several tasks. As Apple Insider reported, the touch sensitive feature will be in addition to the double tap feature that the Apple Pencil already comes with. The touch sensitive layer is placed in the portion that users normally use to hold the pen while in use.

Apple has been granted the patent by the USPTO for what has been described as the ‘Touch-based input for stylus’. Apple was already granted the patent back in January 2020 and has now been granted an updated patent having the same name as it is just minor revisions that have been included in the latest iteration of the stylus.

Both patents point to the use of a flexible sensor that is placed along the fingertips for ease in receiving tactile inputs. Double tapping on the touch sensitive portion will allow users to select an item or change modes, as the requirement might be. The stylus is so designed that it would only take into consideration specific tactile inputs and would ignore inputs made when say the user is simply holding the pen.

Further, the patent also takes into account the usual human tendency wherein anyone using the stylus isn’t expected to use the touchscreen display of the iPad at the same time.

“[While] the user is holding a stylus or other touch-based input device, the user may be limited to the input options provided thereby,” the patent document revealed. “Accordingly, additional input capabilities that are integrated into the input device would provide the user with expanded input capabilities without the need to simultaneously operate additional input devices.”

All of this no doubt points to Apple’s intentions of making the stylus a more comprehensive input device capable of doing much more than just inscribing on a compatible display such as that of the iPad. It will be interesting to see what next Apple will have on offer in this regard.